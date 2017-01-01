PictureThat

Design Your Wall

Experience a new way to decorate your walls. Turn your mobile phone into the ultimate design tool.

Apple Badge Google Badge

Available On

Our Features

PictureThat let's you easily see photos, prints, wall art and other wall decor right on your walls at home.

Using Apple's ARKit and Google's ARCore we bring you this magical experience known as Augmented/Mixed Reality.

Real Measurements

No more wondering what a 10"x13" looks like. We show you exactly what it will look like on your wall.

Works with any picture

Want to see what those beautiful summer vaction photos would look like before you print them or maybe that Etsy painting you wanted to buy?

Complex Layouts

Create any layout you want. It can have as many different photos as you like at whatever sizes you would like. It is as limitless as your imagination.

Share

Share your creation with friends and family with a click of a button

Multiple Walls

Decorate an entire room with ease. See how new items you wish to add fit with the existing ones.

testimonials-user

Laura Davis

PictureThat made it fun and easy to decorate my wall with my latest vacation photos.
testimonials-user

Alex Mueller

Easiest way to pick the right photo to print after a skiing trip.
testimonials-user

James Scicluna

Beats opening up photoshop, taking a picture of my living room and trying to manually add photos I am thinking of having printed.

Screenshots

Create your unique photo wall in minutes using any image you saved to your camera roll.

screenshot Image
screenshot Image
screenshot Image
screenshot Image
screenshot Image
screenshot Image
screenshot Image

Download

Download PictureThat today and find your inspiration!

  Apple Store    Google Play (Coming soon) 

PictureThat Overview

See how easy it is to decorate your home with the PictureThat app. This video will walk you through some of the main features.

Have any questions?

Let us know how we are doing. We love hearing from you and always respond to every message.
Drop us a line below or at hello@picturethat.io.

2017 © PictureThat. All Rights Reserved